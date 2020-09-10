MCH to loosen ER visitation

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons during a Thursday news briefing said that MCH will open up some visitation for patients in the ER at 7 a.m. Monday.

She said that currently MCH has been conducting an “efficiency flow” project and patients aren’t having to spend much time in the ER waiting room.

“We’re gonna open up visitation for one visitor per patient in our emergency room now,” she said.

Timmons said that visitors will not be allowed in waiting rooms so if a patient is waiting in the waiting room, the visitor will be asked to go back to their vehicle and will be called when allowed to enter.

She added that people will have to sign a liability release before being able to visit ER patients.

“Anyone that is a covid positive patient, they will not be allowed a visitor just because we wanto to make sure we’re remaining very stringent in our covid patients,” she said adding that persons under investigation will be allowed a visitor.

All visitors will be screened and then will be assigned a wristband, she said encouraging the public to bring their own masks if they decide to visit.

She said other exceptions currently in place are still in place.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that MCH has had 1,404 positive COVID-19 tests and 32 positive patients are in the hospital.

Tippin said that 21 of those patients are on the eight central isolation unit, 11 are in the critical care unit with five being on ventilators.

He said that the patients include five from Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation, two from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation, one from Sienna Nursing home, one from Focused Care at Odessa, four from the Winkler County Hospital, one from Monahans, one from Alpine and one from Andrews.

“We’re gonna dismiss five of those today,” he said and 22 patients are pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said ORMC has conducted 2,973 tests, 2,542 are negative, 431 have been positive and no tests are pending.

“We do have a reasonably good supply of Cepheid PCR test kits so for all of our inpatients, for all of our testing being done in the hospital, we’re doing all of those on the PCR machine,” he said rather than sending any tests out.

Ten patients are in the hospital, he said, nine are on the ICU with two on ventilators and one is on a different floor. Seven of the patients are local, two are from Big Spring and one is from Reeves County.

Saravanan spoke on the local numbers and said that while the Texas positivity rate is at 7.95 percent, Ector County’s positive rate is about doubling that number.

“It’s important for us to keep in mind that this disease is still very much in our community and as we start to make changes in our community…we have to be careful to watch this rate and make sure it doesn’t climb too fast.”

The Ector County Health Department website detailed that while there have been 4,433 total positive cases in the county, 2,940 are confirmed positives, 1,493 are probable positives and 639 cases are listed as active.

The website lists the county positivity rate at 17.8 percent with 78 Ector County resident deaths and 3,716 people recovered from the virus.

The website also detailed that 323 tests are currently pending.