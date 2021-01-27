MCH sends 1,500 Pfizer vaccine doses to regional hospitals

Medical Center Hospital have sent 1,500 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to regional hospitals across West Texas, a MCH press release stated.

The distribution included 500 vaccines to Rankin County Hospital District, 500 vaccines to Pecos County Memorial Hospital, 250 vaccines to Winkler County Memorial Hospital and 250 vaccines to Ward Memorial Hospital.

“These regional hospitals have largely been left out when it comes to vaccine

distribution,” MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin stated in a press release. “With us receiving a weekly allotment of vaccines, it’s important for us to get some of these out to the rural areas of West Texas. These hospitals play just as important a role in combating COVID-19 as the bigger hospitals. Without the work and dedication of these regional hospitals, healthcare facilities in the bigger cities would be even more overwhelmed.”

MCH will continue to receive an allotment of 3,900 Pfizer vaccines weekly for the near future, the press release stated. MCH will continue to deploy vaccines to regional hospitals as necessary during this initial rollout.

The weekly drive-thru vaccination clinics will also continue at Ratliff Stadium through at least February.