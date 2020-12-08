MCH schedules Give a Gift That Matters campaign

Last year, the Medical Center Health System began its Give a Gift That Matters campaign and even with COVID going on this year, they still plan on having it this December.

The donation is a month-long virtual campaign in which donors can give to the MCHS Foundation, which serves 19 counties and will start on Dec. 1.

The donation funds specific programs within the hospital, such as purchasing equipment for patients.

The MCHS Foundation supports The Children’s Miracle Network, Friends of Nursing Fund, MCHS Foundation Victim Assistance Fund, Palliative Care, Patient Navigation, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Stroke Support and telemedicine.

Foundation project manager Rita Mata explained that it was a different way for them to do their annual giving campaign after beginning it last year.

“It allows donors in the community to donate to the foundation,” Mata said

Mata explained that the foundation supports the hospital with any nursing education, grateful patient programs or equipment needed in the hospital.

“That’s where all of this came from.” Mata said.

The commercial for the campaign will air throughout the holidays.

The campaign will last throughout the month of December.

“However, we will always be accepting donations year-round,” program director of Children’s Miracle Network Haley Howey said. “People can donate the same way, year-round.”

“It’s a way for people to give during the holidays,” Mata said. “Usually, nonprofits will hold a giving campaign throughout the year and that’s how we decided to go with it this year.”

The campaign will start with a call to action to give as the MCHS will send out flyers through the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

Because the event is an online donation, COVID-19 won’t be an issue with this year’s drive as well as reaching out to people to donate.

“There really aren’t any differences (from last year),” Mata said. “We don’t expect to have any trouble reaching out to donors. We won’t have to see anybody face-to-face. It’ll be through mailers and the commercial.”

People can donate by going to the MCH website at https://mchodessa.com/mchs-foundation/.

They can also donate by mailing a check to P.O. Box 7335 Odessa, TX, 79760 or in person at 500 W. Second St. in Odessa.

“That is the main way to donate, monetarily,” Mata said. “We did have a lot of donations come in when COVID first hit. Some of that was food items to our staff on some of the critical floors. But the primary way is monetary donations. People can also send a check to our P.O. box.”

Mata said the idea to do the Give the Gift That Matters came when they were looking for something different as far as donation drives go.

“Usually when nonprofits do something like this, they send a letter to all their donors,” Mata said. “But we wanted to reach a broader part of our community, so we thought why not do it this way. We were fortunate enough to have doctors and nurses some of our staff participate in this video.”

For MCH, Mata says it’s just a way to reach more people in the community and to let them know that as a health care system, they are here to provide the services that they may need at any point in time.

“Just because it’s the holidays, sickness doesn’t stop,” Mata said. “COVID isn’t going to stop. So we are here as healthcare providers to provide those services to our community. Not only that but also, in order to provide those services, we need to help other communities to provide those services.”

Mata added that last year’s event was a success, considering it was the first year for it.

“We reached more people than we thought we would but now that we’re going a second year with it, people will expect to see it and know that it’s coming,” Mata said. “Also, with COVID going on, people will be more enticed to give because maybe they have a loved one who’s being treated and what better way to help.”