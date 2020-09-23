MCH reports its 72, 73 COVID-19 related deaths

The first patient, a 76-year-old man, died early Wednesday morning, while the second patient, a 69-year-old man, also died early Wednesday morning. The first patient was a resident of Focused Care at Odessa and was admitted to MCH early this morning before his death. The second patient was from Focused Care at Fort Stockton and was admitted on Sept. 15. Both patients had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.