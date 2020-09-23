MCH reports its 72, 73 COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System has reported its 72nd and 73rd COVID-19 related deaths, a press release detailed.
The first patient, a 76-year-old man, died early Wednesday morning, while the second patient, a 69-year-old man, also died early Wednesday morning. The first patient was a resident of Focused Care at Odessa and was admitted to MCH early this morning before his death. The second patient was from Focused Care at Fort Stockton and was admitted on Sept. 15. Both patients had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.
As of Wednesday morning, MCH has 32 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 11 patients with three on ventilators. The remaining 21 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.