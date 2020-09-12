MCH reports its 64th and 65th COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.

The 64th death reported was a 55-year-old Presidio woman who died Friday night at Medical Center Hospital. The patient was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Wednesday and had pre-existing conditions.

The 65th death reported was a 79-year-old woman from Focused Care at Odessa who died Saturday afternoon at Medical Center Hospital. The patient was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Thursday and had pre-existing conditions.