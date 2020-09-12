  • September 12, 2020

MCH reports its 64th and 65th COVID-19 related deaths - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH reports its 64th and 65th COVID-19 related deaths

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 12, 2020 2:30 pm

MCH reports its 64th and 65th COVID-19 related deaths oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday.

The 64th death reported was a 55-year-old Presidio woman who died Friday night at Medical Center Hospital. The patient was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Wednesday and had pre-existing conditions.

The 65th death reported was a 79-year-old woman from Focused Care at Odessa who died Saturday afternoon at Medical Center Hospital. The patient was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Thursday and had pre-existing conditions.

Posted in on Saturday, September 12, 2020 2:30 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 65°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 85°/Low 64°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]