  • August 19, 2020

MCH reports its 50th COVID-19 related death - Odessa American: Local News

MCH reports its 50th COVID-19 related death

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:16 am

MCH reports its 50th COVID-19 related death oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System announced in a press release on Wednesday morning that it experienced its 50th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 78-year-old man, died Wednesday morning. The patient was from Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 8. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Wednesday morning, MCH has 26 COVID-19 positive patients in-house, the press release stated. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with four on ventilators. 16 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central. We also have one COVID-19 patient in our pediatric unit.

