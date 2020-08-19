MCH reports its 50th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System announced in a press release on Wednesday morning that it experienced its 50th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 78-year-old man, died Wednesday morning. The patient was from Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 8. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Wednesday morning, MCH has 26 COVID-19 positive patients in-house, the press release stated. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with four on ventilators. 16 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central. We also have one COVID-19 patient in our pediatric unit.