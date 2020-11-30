MCH reports 9 COVID-19 related deaths over Thanksgiving Weekend

Medical Center Health System reported Monday morning that there were nine more COVID-19 related deaths over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The first patient was an 81-year old man from Ector County who died on Wednesday afternoon. He was admitted on Nov. 6.

The second patient was a 69-year-old man from The Parks Senior Living in Odessa who died on Thursday morning. He was admitted on Nov. 25.

The third patient was a 58-year-old woman from Ector County who died on Thursday. She was admitted on Nov. 10.

The fourth patient was a 44-year-old man from Ector County who died on Thursday. He was admitted on Nov. 10.

The fifth patient was a 64-year-old man from Ector County who died on Thursday night. He was admitted on Nov. 2.

The sixth patient was a 94-year-old man from Ft. Stockton who died on Friday evening. He was admitted on Nov. 11.

The seventh patient was a 64-year-old man from Seminole who died on Friday night. He was admitted on Nov. 10.

The eighth patient was a 74-year-old woman from Ector County who died on Sunday. She was admitted on Nov. 21.

The ninth patient was an 82-year-old man from Ector County who died on Sunday evening. She was admitted on Nov. 19.

All of the patients had pre-existing conditions and all have families have been notified, the MCH press release stated.