MCH reports 84th and 85th COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Hospital detailed that a 95-year-old woman died Friday morning and a 70-year-old woman died Friday afternoon from COVID-19 related complications, a press release detailed.

MCH is reporting these as the 84th and 85th COVID-19 related deaths of MCH patients.

The first patient was reportedly a resident of Fort Stockton and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on October 5. The second patient was a resident of Odessa and was admitted on October 2. Both patients reportedly had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.

Out of the 1,696 positive COVID-19 cases at MCH, 35 of them are in the hospital. Twenty-three are on the four central COVID-19 isolation floor, 12 are in the critical care unit and eight are on ventilators.

The patients include one from Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation, one from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation, three from Focused Care at Odessa, two from Big Spring, two from Fort Stockton, one from Kermit, one from McCamey, one from Midland and one from Presidio.

Thirteen of the 35 in-hospital patients are being reported as from nursing homes or out-of-county transfers.

No persons under investigation are in the hospital, 62 tests are pending and 6,094 people tested negative for the virus at MCH.