  • October 16, 2020

MCH reports 84th and 85th COVID-19 related deaths

MCH reports 84th and 85th COVID-19 related deaths

Posted: Friday, October 16, 2020 4:50 pm

Medical Center Health System is reporting two more COVID related deaths.

Medical Center Health System is reporting two more COVID related deaths.

The first patient, a 95-year-old female, died early Friday morning.

The second patient, a 70-year-old female, died Friday afternoon.

The first patient was a resident of Fort Stockton and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Oct. 5.

The second patient was a resident of Odessa and was admitted on Oct. 2.

Both patients had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.

