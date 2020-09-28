MCH reports 78th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System reported its 78th COVID-19 related death on Monday morning, a press release detailed.

The patient, a 66-year-old woman, reportedly died early Monday morning. The patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Sept. 20. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Monday morning, MCH has 19 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. Our Critical Care Unit has five patients with two on ventilators. The remaining 14 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.