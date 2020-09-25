MCH reports 76th COVID-19 related death

An 81-year-old man died Friday afternoon from COVID-19 related complications, a Medical Center Hospital press release detailed.

The man who reportedly had pre-existing conditions was an Ector County resident and was admitted to the hospital on September 21.

MCH is reporting this as the 76th COVID-19 related death at the hospital.

As of 1:30 p.m., Friday MCH detailed that 29 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital with 21 on the eighth isolation floor, eight in the critical care unit and three of them are on ventilators.

The patient list includes two from Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa, one from Focused Care Odessa, two from Alpine, one from Crane, one from Midland, five from McCamey and one from Ward County.

Twenty tests are reportedly pending.