MCH reports 74th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System issued a press release on Thursday afternoon that its reporting its 74th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 75-year-old woman, died Thursday morning. The patient was a resident of Odessa and was admitted to MCH on Thursday morning. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Thursday afternoon, MCH has 31 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. Our Critical Care Unit has eight patients with three on ventilators. The remaining 23 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.