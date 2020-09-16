  • September 16, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:20 am

MCH reports 68th COVID-19 related death Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Medical Center Hospital press release detailed that an 82-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon from COVID-19 related complications. 

MCH is reporting this as the 68th COVID-19 related death at the hospital.

The patient who had no reported pre-existing conditions was a resident of Odessa and was admitted to the hospital on September 4. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, MCH had 29 COVID-19 positive patients in-house, ten patients in the Critical Care Unit with two on ventilators and the remaining 19 patients are on the COVID isolation floor, 8 Central. 

Posted in on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:20 am. | Tags: , , ,

