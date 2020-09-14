MCH reports 67th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System has issued a press release to report its 67th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 51-year-old woman, reportedly died Monday afternoon. The patient was a resident of Monahans and was admitted to MCH on Sept. 7. The patient had no known pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Monday afternoon, MCH has 24 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. Our Critical Care Unit has nine patients with two on ventilators. The remaining 15 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.