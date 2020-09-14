  • September 14, 2020

MCH reports 66th COVID-19 related death

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 10:47 am

Medical Center Health System reported its 66th COVID-19 related death, a press release stated.

The patient, a 66-year-old man, died Monday morning. The patient was a resident of Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to MCH on Aug. 30. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Monday morning, MCH has 26 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. Our Critical Care Unit has ten patients with three on ventilators. The remaining 16 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.

