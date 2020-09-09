  • September 9, 2020

MCH reports 62nd COVID-19 related death - Odessa American: Local News

MCH reports 62nd COVID-19 related death

Posted: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 11:35 am

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System detailed in a press release that it is reporting its 62nd COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 96-year-old woman, died early Wednesday morning. The patient was a resident of Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to MCH on Sept. 8. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Wednesday morning, MCH has 32 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 10 patients with five on ventilators. The remaining 22 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.

