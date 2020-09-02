MCH reports 58th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System issued a press release to announce its 58th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 74-year-old man, died Wednesday afternoon. The patient was an Ector County resident and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 31. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Wednesday afternoon, MCH has 21 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 10 patients with four on ventilators. The remaining 11 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.