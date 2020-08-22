  • August 22, 2020

MCH reports 53rd COVID-19 related death - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH reports 53rd COVID-19 related death

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 22, 2020 3:14 pm

MCH reports 53rd COVID-19 related death Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 54-year-old male died late Friday, becoming Medical Center Health System’s 53rd COVID-19 related death.

The man was a transfer from Fort Stockton and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 10. The patient had pre-existing conditions.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 23 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has seven patients with six on ventilators. The remaining 16 patients are on the COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, August 22, 2020 3:14 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
97°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: ESE at 10mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 69°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 69°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]