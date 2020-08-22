MCH reports 53rd COVID-19 related death

A 54-year-old male died late Friday, becoming Medical Center Health System’s 53rd COVID-19 related death.

The man was a transfer from Fort Stockton and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 10. The patient had pre-existing conditions.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 23 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has seven patients with six on ventilators. The remaining 16 patients are on the COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.