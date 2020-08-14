MCH reports 44th COVID-19 related death

A 59-year-old woman reportedly died Thursday night from COVID-19 related complications at Medical Center Hospital.

An MCH press release detailed that the woman with pre-existing conditions was from Odessa and was transferred to MCH on July 13.

MCH is reporting this as the 44th COVID-19 related death at MCH.

As of Thursday afternoon MCH reported having 23 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit reportedly had 13 patients with seven on ventilators and the remaining 10 patients are reportedly on the eight central isolation floor.