  • December 11, 2020

MCH reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths

MCH reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths

Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 9:18 am

MCH reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 156th, 157th, 158th and 19th COVID-19 related deaths, a press release detailed.

The first patient, a 60-year-old man, died Thursday afternoon. He was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Dec. 9. The second patient, a 60-year-old woman, died Thursday evening. She was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Nov. 9. The third patient, an 86-year-old man, died early Friday morning. He was a resident of Odessa. The fourth patient, a 93-year-old man, died early Friday morning. He was a resident of Midland County and was admitted to MCH on Nov. 27.

All patients had pre-existing conditions and all families have been notified.

