MCH reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths

The first patient, a 60-year-old man, died Thursday afternoon. He was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Dec. 9. The second patient, a 60-year-old woman, died Thursday evening. She was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Nov. 9. The third patient, an 86-year-old man, died early Friday morning. He was a resident of Odessa. The fourth patient, a 93-year-old man, died early Friday morning. He was a resident of Midland County and was admitted to MCH on Nov. 27.