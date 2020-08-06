  • August 6, 2020

MCH reports 39th COVID-19 related death

MCH reports 39th COVID-19 related death

Posted: Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:18 pm

MCH reports 39th COVID-19 related death Odessa American

A 52-year-old man reportedly died Thursday morning from COVID-19 related complications at Medical Center Hospital.

An MCH press release detailed that the man who had pre-existing conditions was from San Angelo and was admitted to MCH on July 23.

The release detailed this as the 39th COVID-19 related death of an MCH patient.

As of 3 p.m., Thursday MCH reported that 22 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital, eight are in the critical care unit, six are on ventilators and the other 14 patients are on the COVID-19 isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

Posted in on Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:18 pm.

