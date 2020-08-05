MCH reports 38th COVID-19 related death

A 61-year-old man died early Wednesday morning from COVID-19 related complications at Medical Center Hospital.

The patient who was admitted to the emergency room overnight died a few hours later, an MCH press release detailed.

The man who also reportedly had pre-existing conditions is being detailed as the 38th COVID-19 related death from MCH.

As of Wednesday morning, MCH reported having 25 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with six on ventilators. The remaining 16 patients on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central