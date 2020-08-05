  • August 5, 2020

MCH reports 38th COVID-19 related death - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH reports 38th COVID-19 related death

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10:12 am

MCH reports 38th COVID-19 related death Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 61-year-old man died early Wednesday morning from COVID-19 related complications at Medical Center Hospital.

The patient who was admitted to the emergency room overnight died a few hours later, an MCH press release detailed.

The man who also reportedly had pre-existing conditions is being detailed as the 38th COVID-19 related death from MCH.

As of Wednesday morning, MCH reported having 25 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with six on ventilators. The remaining 16 patients on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10:12 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
93°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 74°
Mainly sunny. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 101°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]