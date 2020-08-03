MCH reports 37th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System reported its 37th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 41-year-old male, reportedly died Monday morning. The patient was a resident of Presidio and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 21. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 34 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 12 patients with seven on ventilators. The remaining 22 patients on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.