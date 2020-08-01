MCH reports 35th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System announced its 35th COVID-19 related death on Saturday.
A Saturday MCH press release detailed that an 81-year-old man died Saturday morning. He was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was reportedly admitted to MCH on July 16.
The patient reportedly had preexisting conditions and the family has been notified.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.