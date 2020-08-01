  • August 1, 2020

MCH reports 35th COVID-19 related death - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH reports 35th COVID-19 related death

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 1, 2020 4:00 pm

MCH reports 35th COVID-19 related death Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System announced its 35th COVID-19 related death on Saturday.

A Saturday MCH press release detailed that an 81-year-old man died Saturday morning. He was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was reportedly admitted to MCH on July 16.

The patient reportedly had preexisting conditions and the family has been notified.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, August 1, 2020 4:00 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
91°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 72°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]