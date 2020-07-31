  • July 31, 2020

MCH reports 33rd, 34th COVID-19 related deaths

MCH reports 33rd, 34th COVID-19 related deaths

Posted: Friday, July 31, 2020 5:27 pm

Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

A Friday MCH press release detailed that a 91-year-old man from Presidio died Friday morning. He was reportedly admitted to MCH on July 28. The second patient was a 75-year-old man who died Friday afternoon. He was from Odessa and was admitted to MCH on July 19. Both men reportedly had pre-existing conditions.

MCH detailed that 36 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital. Fifteen patients are in the CCU, seven are on ventilators and 21 are on Central seven and eight.

