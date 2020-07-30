  • July 30, 2020

MCH reports 32nd COVID-19 related death

MCH reports 32nd COVID-19 related death

Posted: Thursday, July 30, 2020 10:10 am

Odessa American

Medical Center Health System reported through a press release that it experienced its 32nd COVID-19 related death.

The patient, an 87-year-old woman, reportedly died Thursday morning. The patient was a resident at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to MCH on July 25. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Thursday morning, MCH has 43 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 18 patients with eight on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion currently has no patients. There are 24 patients on the COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central. There are also one COVID positive patient on our Labor and Delivery floor.

