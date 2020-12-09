MCH reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System is reporting the 151st, 152nd and 153rd COVID-19 related deaths.

The first patient, a 71-year-old male, died Tuesday afternoon. The second patient, a 52-year-old male, died late Tuesday night. The third patient, an 84-year-old male, died Wednesday morning.

The first patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Nov. 15. The second patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted on Dec. 8. The third patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted on Nov. 27. All patients had pre-existing conditions and all families have been notified.