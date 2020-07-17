MCH reports 23rd, 24th COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System reported its 23rd and 24th COVID-19 related deaths according to a press release on Thursday evening.

The 23rd death MCH reported was one of its employees who was a 49-year-old woman, while the 24th death was a 57-year-old man.

The patient was from Odessa and was admitted to MCH on June 29, the press release stated. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified, as well as her department and all MCHS staff.

“MCH is one, big family and today we lost a family member,” MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin stated in a press release. “There are no adequate words to describe the pain our staff and her family are feeling today. Healthcare workers have the strongest resolve and strength. They always take care of the needs of others before their own. She leaves this life as the true definition of the word ‘hero’. We ask that you lift her family and our staff up in your prayers during this difficult time.”

The 57-year-old man was reportedly from Gardendale and was admitted to MCH on July 1. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Thursday evening, MCH has 40 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with two on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has five patients with all five on ventilators. The remaining 26 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.