MCH reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths, a press release detailed.

The first patient, a 77-year-old man, died Saturday night, Dec. 12. The second patient, a 67-year-old woman, died late Tuesday night, Dec. 13.

The first patient was a resident of Ector County and died shortly after arriving at the Emergency Department. The second patient was a resident of Lincoln Tower and was admitted on Dec. 10. Both patients had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.