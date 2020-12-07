  • December 7, 2020

MCH reports 145th, 146th, 147th COVID-19 related deaths

MCH reports 145th, 146th, 147th COVID-19 related deaths

Posted: Monday, December 7, 2020 11:10 am

MCH reports 145th, 146th, 147th COVID-19 related deaths oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths, a press release detailed.

The first patient, a 75-year-old man, died early Sunday morning. The second patient, a 77-year-old woman, died Sunday morning. The third patient, a 92-year-old man, died Monday morning.

The first patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Dec. 1. The second patient was a resident of Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted on Nov. 22. The third patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted on Dec. 1.

All patients had pre-existing conditions and all families have been notified.

