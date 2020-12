Medical Center Health System is reporting two more COVID related deaths, a press release detailed Thursday morning.

The first patient, a 67-year-old man, died Wednesday afternoon. The second patient, an 89-year-old woman, died early Wednesday morning.

The first patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Wednesday. The second patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted on Nov. 23. Both patients had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.