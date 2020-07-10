  • July 10, 2020

MCH reports 13th COVID-19 related death

MCH reports 13th COVID-19 related death

Posted: Friday, July 10, 2020 9:31 am

Odessa American

Medical Center Health System has reported its 13th COVID-19 related death, a press release detailed.

The patient, an 80-year-old male, died early Friday morning.

The patient was from Ector County was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on July 8. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

MCH currently has 44 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 13 patients with 8 on ventilators. The Critical Care overflow in the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion has three patients with all three on ventilators. The remaining 28 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

Posted in on Friday, July 10, 2020 9:31 am.

