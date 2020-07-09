MCH reports 12th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System has reported its 12th COVID-19 related death, a MCH press release detailed.

The patient, an 87-year-old male, died Thursday morning.

The patient was transferred from Big Bend Regional in Alpine and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Wednesday, the press release stated. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

MCH currently has 49 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Units currently have 17 COVID patients with nine on ventilators. The remaining 32 patients are on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.