MCH reports 103rd, 104th COVID-19 related deaths

Medical Center Health System issued a press release to report its 103rd and 104th COVID-19 related deaths.

The 103rd death was a patient, a 79-year-old woman, died early Monday morning. The patient was a transfer from Ward Memorial Hospital and was admitted to MCH on Oct. 17. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

The 104th death was a patient, a 76-year-old woman, died late Wednesday night. The patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to MCH on Nov. 2. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.