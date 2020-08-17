MCH reported its 48th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System has reported its 48th COVID-19 related death, a press release detailed Monday afternoon.

The patient, a 78-year-old male, reportedly died late Monday morning. The patient was from Fort Stockton and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 6. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Monday afternoon, MCH has 29 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with six on ventilators. The remaining 20 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.