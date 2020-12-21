MCH receives initial 2,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Medical Center Health System received 2,100 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday morning as another 400 doses are expected to be delivered within the next few days.

“This is a very big day for Medical Center Health System and the Permian Basin,” MCH Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Patient Experience Officer Christin Timmons said in a press release. “While there is still much work to be done, this vaccine offers us hope and we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”