MCH receives initial 2,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Medical Center Health System received 2,100 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday morning as another 400 doses are expected to be delivered within the next few days.
“This is a very big day for Medical Center Health System and the Permian Basin,” MCH Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Patient Experience Officer Christin Timmons said in a press release. “While there is still much work to be done, this vaccine offers us hope and we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
MCH plans to begin inoculating COVID-19 staff and other frontline workers on Monday morning.