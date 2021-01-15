  • January 15, 2021

MCH prepping for vaccines next week

Pre-register online or via phone for the Pfizer shot

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 5:47 pm

By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System’s pre-registration link for the COVID-19 vaccine is now accessible to the public at https://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx.

For those without internet access, MCH has created a COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (432) 640-2220. The phone line will be answered Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hospital is expected to receive its first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and begin administering shots within days, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said on Thursday.

“We are excited to be able to roll out these vaccinations to the community,” Tippin said. “We are asking for patience as we initially roll out this mass vaccine plan. We have been working for months with several entities, including the Odessa Incident Command, on developing an efficient rollout plan, but know we will inevitably face challenges along the way. Our goal is to get these out as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

As announced earlier this week, MCH is partnering with the City of Odessa’s Incident Command to begin the mass rollout of the vaccine to the Permian Basin. Plans for the drive-thru vaccination clinic are being finalized for Ratliff Stadium with dates and times to be announced early next week.

The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccine, MCH officials said. It is a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine. Community members that fall under the Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout are the first priority, but the pre-registration link is open to all.

MCH has also created an email address specifically for questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. That email address is COVIDvaccine@echd.org. It will not be used for preregistration, but only to answer the community’s questions regarding the vaccine. It will be monitored Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering their time or make supply or food donations to the staff and volunteers working the clinics where vaccinations will be offered, email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

Needed donation items include water, Gatorade, grab and go snacks, lunches for volunteer teams, pens, stand up heaters, hand warmer packets and trash bags.

MCH on Friday reported 76 COVID patients, 22 in intensive care and 16 on ventilators.

