  • January 13, 2021

MCH plans mass vaccines starting Monday

MCH plans mass vaccines starting Monday

An online link to register is coming soon, Tippin said

Posted: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:38 pm

Medical Center Hospital will receive its first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and begin administering shots on the same day, hospital officials announced during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said state officials confirmed the shipments Wednesday afternoon. An online registration link is coming soon to sign up for the vaccine.

“It was confirmed by the state that we will receive the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday,” Tippin said. “We believe it will be a weekly allocation.

“Starting Monday, we will begin rolling out a mass vaccination effort.”

Tippin said details, including times and locations of where people can be vaccinated are still being hashed out, but more information will be forthcoming on Thursday. He praised the work of State Rep. Brooks Landgraf in helping get the allocation for the area.

Rodd Huber, Odessa’s Assistant Chief EMS, said currently, the tentative plan is to vaccinate people at Ratliff Stadium, which can accommodate large groups of people safely.

“We’re very excited to work with MCH on this plan,” said Huber who noted various city departments, including the police and fire departments have been working together on the vaccination effort.

MCH two weeks ago received a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was used to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers. The hospital had enough vaccine left over to start vaccinating people in the 1B category, which includes people considered high-risk for the virus.

The initial Pfizer vaccine shipments will be used to continue those efforts before offering shots to the general public, Tippin said.

“We’re asking for the community’s patience,” Tippin said. “Nobody’s ever attempted this before.

“We’re going to be putting shots in as many arms as we can.”

Posted in on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 5:38 pm.

