MCH opens electives today

Hospital competitors in Odessa have learned to collaborate during COVID-19 — one bit of bright news coming out of the pandemic.

Both Medical Center Hospital CEO and President Russell Tippin and Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown talked about how the competition has turned to collaboration.

“The collaboration between the two hospitals means we are seeing a partnership like we never had in the past and that is important,” Brown said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 Zoom news conference.

Tippin said being able to change as the disease has shifted has helped both hospitals respond to the crisis.

Both were also satisfied that numbers are looking better and Tippin said MCH will open the Wheatley Stewart Building again today to elective surgeries.

“That will put us back to rocking and rolling and we are happy to be back in the mix and get those rooms opened,” Tippin said of the elective surgeries.

No one from the Ector County Health Department was on the call, but Dr. Timothy Benton said numbers in the area are more encouraging and gave a report on local nursing homes from the county.

He said Focus Care Odessa has 22 cases with two active and four deaths; Deerings has four cases with two active; Courtyard Assisted Living has five cases with one active; Buena Vida has four cases with one active; and Sienna has 74 cases with 10 active and 14 deaths.

He said the health department is working with the Sienna to help with infection control and the response.

Tippin said MCH had its 38th COVID-related death Wednesday. The 61-year-old man was admitted from the ER and died a few hours later. The man, Tippin said, was apparently traveling through Odessa, became ill and went to the ER.

Tippin reported that out of 1,143 positive tests, 25 patients are in the hospital; eight are on the seventh central isolation floor; eight patients are on the eighth central isolation floor; nine are in the critical care unit; and seven of them are on ventilators. Of the 25 patients, two are from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation; one is from Focused Care at Odessa; two are from Andrews; one is from Deerings; one is from Monahans; one is from Stanton; one is from Fort Stockton; and two are from Pecos. Nine tests are pending and one in-house is pending.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital President Stacey Brown reported that out of 1,993 tests, 348 people have tested positive. Thirteen patients are in the hospital at ORMC; nine are in the ICU; four are on a designated floor; and seven of the ICU patients are on ventilators, she said.

Brown said nine employees are out from community spread and the daily positive rate is increasing at a much slower pace.

The Ector County Health Department updated their website Wednesday detailing that out of 3481 total COVID-19 cases in the county, 2393 are confirmed positives, and 1089 are probable positives and 879 positive cases are listed as active on the website.

The ECHD website showed that Ector County has a 19.6 percent positivity rate while the state is at 13 percent.

Fifty-two Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications and 2,550 people have reportedly recovered from the coronavirus.

More local COVID-19 data can be found on the county website at https://tinyurl.com/wbvll46.

Other COVID-19 News

An Odessa lab is now offering take-home saliva COVID-19 testing kits. The tests, which are $200 each, are being sold at Lou’s Labs in Odessa. Stephen Linneman, president of Lou’s, said the lab has been doing saliva swabs for the testing rather than nasal swabs testing for last month or so, but has now added the take-home option.

He said approval to sell take-home swab kits came on Monday. He added that a system of calling ahead or ordering online will be used so that those seeking the take-home test don’t have to get out of their cars.

The website is drug-screen.com, or call 332-9421 in Odessa or 570-6161 in Midland. After completing a saliva kit and sending it back via FedEx results are sent to a mobile device within 24 to 48 hours, he said.