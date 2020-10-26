MCH, OC partnering for healthcare

Medical Center Health System and Odessa College announced a partnership Monday to provide increased healthcare support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership, which is based on the MCH OnCall program, formally launched Oct. 19, the first day of the fall 2 session of classes.

This one-of-a-kind, health care partnership will ensure that students and employees will have:

>> 24/7 access to health care professionals.

>> A designated ambulatory community navigator.

>> Designated testing and consultation rooms at the MCH Urgent Care facilities on West University Boulevard, or 42nd Street.

>> And discounted COVID-19 RNA testing ($15 for students and $25 for employees. Free testing is available for those who qualify.

If an OC employee or student is not feeling well or would like to schedule a test for COVID-19, he/she can access the MCH OnCall program by calling 432-640-6262 or emailing mchoncall@echd.org.

The service will provide access to nurse communication to listen to the person’s symptoms, help navigate care, and follow up with him/her, a news release said. While OC will continue to maintain the current protocol of notifying either the Human Resources Department or Students Services to report exposures, symptoms or positive test results, this partnership will ensure that the OC family has a direct, 24/7 access to a medical professional, the release said.