MCH honors employee who died

Medical Center Hospital employees honored their coworker Thursday night and Friday after she died of COVID-19 related complications.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said, “We do a thing for our veterans called an honor walk. We included this employee in that last night and we lined the halls to honor this individual.”

MCH reported that the employee and patient was a 49-year-old woman that was not a nurse, but was part of the care team and was one of the health providers, Timmons said.

MCH detailed that as with other patients, her name will not be released.

Timmons said that MCH employees are also being provided emotional support and that they have a care support team to set up debrief sessions throughout the organization on a weekly basis, “so that any of our employees even if it’s not during the loss of one of our own can go and kind of talk through the stresses of work.

“We have pastoral staff that have been scheduled to come up last night as well as through today and in future days to speak with the staff,” she said.

She said that MCH is going to allow pastoral care in the building starting next week with specific PPE to support patients on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said during Friday’s hospital briefing that MCH has had 816 positive cases and 41 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital including six from Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation, one from Focused Care at Odessa, three from Ft. Stockton, four from Andrews and one from Stanton. Twelve are on the seventh floor, 14 are on the eighth floor, nine are in the critical care unit and two of them are reportedly on ventilators. Five patients are reportedly in the CCU overflow unit and all of them are on ventilators. No persons under investigation are in the hospital and 356 tests are pending.

One COVID-19 patient is reportedly in the Labor and Delivery unit at MCH.

Timmons said that they will do the same procedures for that patient as they would for any other.

“In the event this mother went into labor, there’s limited people in that room...we take that baby into the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) into an isolation room as well,” she said.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 1,368 people and 261 have been positive, 1,088 negative and 19 are pending. Fourteen patients are in the hospital and eight of them are on a ventilator. Brown added that one COVID-19 patient died since Thursday.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that ORMC will start screening for every patient who is admitted or having surgery at the hospital for COVID-19. He said that those process would begin between Friday and next week.

Odessa Mayor David Turner said that Tuesday night ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri would announce what the school district will do regarding reopening classrooms.

The Ector County Health Department reported that out of the total 2,305 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 1,575 are confirmed positives and 730 are probable positives. While 1,225 cases are listed as active on the county website, 1,053 are listed as recovered and 765 tests are pending. Twenty-seven Ector County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 related complications.

In other news:

For information regarding the city’s COVID-19 mobile testing call 432-582-7969 or go to https://tinyurl.com/y8a8hz8r.