MCH honored by American Heart Association Award

Medical Center Hospital received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award is given to the hospital’s commitment that heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence.

MCH earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies.

“Medical Center Hospital is dedicated to improving quality of care for our patients with heart failure by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure initiative,” MCH Divisional Director of the Center for Heart Disease and Diabetes Center Rene Rodriguez stated in a press release. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”