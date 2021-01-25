MCH gets second vaccine shipment

A second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on schedule Monday, ensuring Medical Center Health System and the City of Odessa can continue their mass vaccination efforts at Ratliff Stadium un-interrupted for the rest of the week.

Trevor Tankersley, director of public relations for MCHS confirmed the hospital received a second shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

The hospital last week received its first 3,900 doses which they began administering on Sunday.

About 1,900 shots were administered on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tankersley said.

Law enforcement officials estimated up to 3,000 people showed up for the first day of vaccination, with about 1,000 people turned away and told to come back later in the week

Vaccinations are being offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said.

City officials noted far fewer people showed up for the vaccine on Monday.

At 10 a.m. only a handful of vehicles were in line, city Communication Specialist Magaly Nieto, said.

Tippin said the hospital is expecting weekly shipments of the Pfizer vaccine through at least February.

The tentative plan is to then offer shots at Odessa Regional Medical Center and various clinics throughout the county.

To speed up the process at Ratcliff Stadium, officials are asking the public to pre-register online at https://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx. The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccination. It’s a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine.

People, who don’t pre-register prior to arriving at the stadium, will be rerouted to a waiting area where they will have to register before they can proceed to the vaccination area.