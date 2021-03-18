  • March 18, 2021

MCH gets maternal designation - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH gets maternal designation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 18, 2021 1:42 pm

MCH gets maternal designation Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital has been designated as a Level III, Sub-specialty Care, Maternal Facility by the Texas Department of State Services, according to an MCH news release.

The state designation is valid for a three-year period that will expire March 1, 2024. MCH is currently the only hospital in the Permian Basin with a Level III Maternal Facility.

“We are proud to offer the highest level of maternity care in the area,” Medical Center Health System Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said. “Medical Center offers many things to enhance a family’s delivery experience as we partner with our amazing physician providers. The staff at Medical Center are beyond compare and are one of the key pieces of receiving this prestigious recognition.”

To achieve a Level III designation, MCH must meet all standards of care relating to the treatment of pregnant and postpartum patients in Texas, actively advocate for maternal system development and work to improve the availability and quality of maternal care as an active member of Texas “J” Regional Advisory Council and Perinatal Care Region.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, March 18, 2021 1:42 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: N at 9mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 65°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 55°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]