MCH gets maternal designation

Medical Center Hospital has been designated as a Level III, Sub-specialty Care, Maternal Facility by the Texas Department of State Services, according to an MCH news release.

The state designation is valid for a three-year period that will expire March 1, 2024. MCH is currently the only hospital in the Permian Basin with a Level III Maternal Facility.

“We are proud to offer the highest level of maternity care in the area,” Medical Center Health System Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said. “Medical Center offers many things to enhance a family’s delivery experience as we partner with our amazing physician providers. The staff at Medical Center are beyond compare and are one of the key pieces of receiving this prestigious recognition.”

To achieve a Level III designation, MCH must meet all standards of care relating to the treatment of pregnant and postpartum patients in Texas, actively advocate for maternal system development and work to improve the availability and quality of maternal care as an active member of Texas “J” Regional Advisory Council and Perinatal Care Region.