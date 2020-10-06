  • October 6, 2020

MCH explains visitor policy

Posted: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 4:56 pm

Medical Center Hospital issued a press release that detailed additional information about its visitor policy.

The hospital is only allowing one visitor per patient under certain circumstances, which includes pediatric care, maternity care, disabled or incapacitated patients, ED patients, end of life situations and ICU patients. Those visitors are only allowed during allotted visiting hours.

As of Tuesday, all visitors must sign a waiver to enter, the press release stated. Waivers will be signed electronically at one of the five screener stations which are: Wheatley Stewart Starbucks entrance, Wheatley Stewart main entrance, ED entrance, main admitting entrance and CWI entrance.

After signing the waiver, a wristband will be placed on the visitor. As long as the visitor has the wristband on their wrist, they will not be required to sign an additional time.

If they do not have a wristband, the visitor must sign a waiver to enter. Paper copies are also available. Visitors will continue to be screened before using the orange sticker to signal this has been done. Screening must be done once every 24 hours.

Also, as of Tuesday, the ICU will allow one visitor between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors should stay in the patient room or area at all times and should not be in hallways or common areas unless it’s for specific waiting areas. Visitors should practice hand hygiene and wear a mask at all times.

This doesn’t include MCH’s CCU, which is where most critical COVID patients are being treated. In end of life situations, one person is being allowed in CCU for 15 minutes with full PPE.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 4:56 pm.

