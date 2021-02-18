  • February 18, 2021

MCH cancels clinic boosters, schedules mass second vaccination at Ratliff - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 11:57 am

MCH cancels clinic boosters, schedules mass second vaccination at Ratliff

All booster shots scheduled at MCH Urgent Care Clinics as of today are cancelled because shipments of the second dose Pfizer shots did not arrive this week, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin announced during a Wednesday virtual news conference.

Instead of rescheduling people, the second doses will be given at a mass Pfizer booster vaccine event scheduled 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 at Ratliff Stadium, Tippin said. No appointment is necessary.

"To those who spent 200, 300 times calling our hotline to make an appointment, we're very sorry," Tippin said. "We know we've put you through a lot.

Tippin said the unexpected snow, ice and freezing weather has slowed vaccine shipments statewide.

"We have control over everything except the weather and federal government," Tippin said.

The hotline to schedule a booster shot was disconnected Wednesday morning, MCH officials said.

A first dose mass Pfizer vaccine event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at Ratliff, but may be cancelled due to shipments having not arrived yet, Tippin said. That decision will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

