  • January 14, 2021

MCH asks public to pre-register online for COVID-19 vaccine - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH asks public to pre-register online for COVID-19 vaccine

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 14, 2021 5:59 pm

MCH asks public to pre-register online for COVID-19 vaccine

Medical Center Hospital officials are encouraging the public to visit the hospital’s website beginning Friday to start pre-registering for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which is expected to arrive on Monday.

The hospital is expected to receive its first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and begin administering shots on the same day, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said during a virtual Thursday press conference with other local healthcare officials.

Tippin said “details of how the mass vaccination” will proceed are still being worked out, but the hospital will post more details throughout the weekend.

MCH and the City of Odessa are collaborating on the vaccination effort, Tippin said.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons, said a website link will be accessible for people on Friday to pre-register by inputting information that will be needed to receive the vaccine.

The pre-registration will not allow people to schedule a vaccine appointment, Abbott-Timmons said. The hospital’s vaccination will be on a walk-in, first-come basis.

“The registration is an information (gathering) process, so that we don’t have to register them on-site,” Abbott-Timmons said. “Pre-registering will help things go faster.”

Tippin said the bulk of vaccinations will be given at Ratliff Stadium, which can accommodate large groups of people safely. Vaccinations will also be offered at hospitals like Odessa Regional Medical Center at various clinics located in Ector and Midland counties and throughout the region – those details are also still being worked out Tippin said.

MCH two weeks ago received a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which was used to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers. The hospital had enough vaccine left over to start vaccinating people in the 1B category, which includes people considered high-risk for the virus.

The initial Pfizer vaccine shipments will be used to continue those efforts before offering shots to the general public, Tippin said.

On Thursday, MCH flew the Texas Flag at half-staff in honor of longtime employee Joe Guerra, an EKG Tech who died January 3 from COVID-19 complications. Guerra was employed by MCH for more than 32 years.

“Joe was one of those familiar faces that was synonymous with Medical Center Hospital,” Tippin said. “Everyone that worked with him can speak to how Joe made MCH a better place.

“He was a hard-working man that loved his family, his job and his coworkers. This tribute is only but a small fraction of the recognition Joe deserves for a life dedicated to helping others.”

MCH on Thursday reported 77 COVID patients in-house, 7 in critical care and 15 on ventilators. ORMC reported 23 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 13 in intensive care and 4 on ventilators.

Abbott-Timmons also announced that beginning Monday the hospital will begin allowing the public to visit non-COVID patients.

Posted in on Thursday, January 14, 2021 5:59 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: E at 5mph
Feels Like: 34°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 54°/Low 27°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]