MCH asks public to pre-register online for COVID-19 vaccine

Medical Center Hospital officials are encouraging the public to visit the hospital’s website beginning Friday to start pre-registering for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which is expected to arrive on Monday.

The hospital is expected to receive its first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and begin administering shots on the same day, MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said during a virtual Thursday press conference with other local healthcare officials.

Tippin said “details of how the mass vaccination” will proceed are still being worked out, but the hospital will post more details throughout the weekend.

MCH and the City of Odessa are collaborating on the vaccination effort, Tippin said.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons, said a website link will be accessible for people on Friday to pre-register by inputting information that will be needed to receive the vaccine.

The pre-registration will not allow people to schedule a vaccine appointment, Abbott-Timmons said. The hospital’s vaccination will be on a walk-in, first-come basis.

“The registration is an information (gathering) process, so that we don’t have to register them on-site,” Abbott-Timmons said. “Pre-registering will help things go faster.”

Tippin said the bulk of vaccinations will be given at Ratliff Stadium, which can accommodate large groups of people safely. Vaccinations will also be offered at hospitals like Odessa Regional Medical Center at various clinics located in Ector and Midland counties and throughout the region – those details are also still being worked out Tippin said.

MCH two weeks ago received a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which was used to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers. The hospital had enough vaccine left over to start vaccinating people in the 1B category, which includes people considered high-risk for the virus.

The initial Pfizer vaccine shipments will be used to continue those efforts before offering shots to the general public, Tippin said.

On Thursday, MCH flew the Texas Flag at half-staff in honor of longtime employee Joe Guerra, an EKG Tech who died January 3 from COVID-19 complications. Guerra was employed by MCH for more than 32 years.

“Joe was one of those familiar faces that was synonymous with Medical Center Hospital,” Tippin said. “Everyone that worked with him can speak to how Joe made MCH a better place.

“He was a hard-working man that loved his family, his job and his coworkers. This tribute is only but a small fraction of the recognition Joe deserves for a life dedicated to helping others.”

MCH on Thursday reported 77 COVID patients in-house, 7 in critical care and 15 on ventilators. ORMC reported 23 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 13 in intensive care and 4 on ventilators.

Abbott-Timmons also announced that beginning Monday the hospital will begin allowing the public to visit non-COVID patients.