MCH announces 83rd COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System reported its 83rd COVID-19 related death, a press release detailed.

The patient, a 70-year-old woman, reportedly died Wednesday night. The patient was a resident of Lamesa and arrived to the Emergency Room just hours before her death. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Thursday night, MCH currently has 34 COVID-19 positive patients in-house, the press release stated. Critical Care Unit has 12 patients with nine on ventilators. 22 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 4 Central.