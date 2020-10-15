  • October 15, 2020

MCH announces 83rd COVID-19 related death - Odessa American: Local News

MCH announces 83rd COVID-19 related death

Posted: Thursday, October 15, 2020 7:12 pm

Odessa American

Medical Center Health System reported its 83rd COVID-19 related death, a press release detailed.

The patient, a 70-year-old woman, reportedly died Wednesday night. The patient was a resident of Lamesa and arrived to the Emergency Room just hours before her death. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Thursday night, MCH currently has 34 COVID-19 positive patients in-house, the press release stated. Critical Care Unit has 12 patients with nine on ventilators. 22 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 4 Central.

