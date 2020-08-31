MCH announces 56th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System has reported its 56th COVID-19 related death, a press release detailed.

The patient, an 80-year-old man, reportedly died Monday morning. The patient was a resident of Deerings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Odessa and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 14.

The patient had pre-existing conditions. Medical Center Hospital currently has 24 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 11 patients with five on ventilators. The 13 remaining patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.