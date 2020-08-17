MCH announces 49th COVID-19 related death

Medical Center Health System issued a press release on Monday evening about its 49th COVID-19 related death.

The patient, a 74-year-old woman, died Monday afternoon. The patient was from Big Spring and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Sunday. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

As of Monday evening, MCH has 26 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has ten patients with six on ventilators. 15 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 8 Central. We also have one COVID-19 patient in our pediatric unit.